The Minister of Justice of Somaliland, Yoonis Ahmed Yoonis, held an official meeting at his office with the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Mohamed Baroud Ali.

Accompanying Minister Yoonis were the Director-General of the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Ismail Saleeban Bowkax, and Commissioner Mohamed Hassan Caalim, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

The purpose of the meeting was to foster collaboration and strengthen the working relationship between the Ministry of Justice and the Human Rights Commission. During the session, both parties discussed strategies to accelerate efforts in protecting and promoting human rights in Somaliland.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to align the work of the Ministry and the Commission in addressing key human rights issues and enhancing legal frameworks in the country.

Minister Yoonis emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two entities to ensure the protection of the rights of Somaliland’s citizens, particularly in line with international human rights standards.