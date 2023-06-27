Presidents Mohamud Reiterates to Resolve Differences with Break-Away Somaliland

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke at the Flag Day celebrations in Somalia and reiterated his commitment to resolving differences with the break-away Somaliland.

President Mohamud emphasized the progress that has been made in making Somalia a stable and progressively developing country.

He noted that there is still much more to achieve in the unity and governance of Somalis, and he urged Somalis to commit to making the country a better place in the years to come.

President Mohamud stated, “The Somali people should think about one hundred years after independence, what kind of Somalia will we celebrate? A beautiful and stable Somalia that will be appreciated by those who will celebrate it is what we want to implement.”

June 26 is marked in Somalia as the day the flag of the country was hoisted in Hargeisa, Somaliland, ahead of independence day on July 1. However, in the past, there has been confusion as both Somalia and Somaliland have marked June 26 and July 1 as independence days.

Somaliland, which was then a protectorate of the British, and Somalia, under Italian administration, came together through the Act of the Union on July 1 to form the Republic of Somalia. Therefore, July 1 is celebrated as Independence Day.

President Mohamud’s remarks come at a time when tensions between Somalia and Somaliland have been high. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not been recognized internationally. The two sides have engaged in sporadic talks over the years, but no significant progress has been made towards resolving their differences.

The President’s commitment to dialogue with Somaliland is a positive development, and it is hoped that it will lead to a peaceful resolution of the long-standing dispute between the two sides. If successful, such a resolution could contribute to stability and progress in the region, which has long been plagued by conflict and instability.

As Somalia celebrates its Flag Day, it is an opportunity for Somalis to reflect on their past, present, and future.

President Mohamud’s call for a beautiful and stable Somalia that will be celebrated by future generations is a vision that all Somalis can aspire to. With continued efforts towards unity and governance, Somalia can realize this vision and become a beacon of hope and progress in the region.

