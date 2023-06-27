Somalia and Pakistan set to bolster commercial ties

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, met with the President of Pakistan, met with H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, who is also performing the Hajj this year in Mina, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The duo discussed ways to improve bilateral ties between Somalia and Pakistan as well as livestock, fisheries, and energy cooperation. President Arif and PM Hamza also talked about how they could cooperate to fight terrorism.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate in the fight against terrorism, and they pledged to set up a meeting of their delegations soon to put the issues they discussed into action. The “Look Africa Policy,” which Pakistan has already started, is seen as a way to strengthen bilateral ties with African nations. A key component of this policy is providing academic scholarships to African students, of which Somalia has benefited greatly.

Soon after the republic of Somalia was formed in 1960, Somalia and Pakistan first established diplomatic ties, and in 1969, both nations were key players in the creation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Somalia’s relations with Pakistan remained strong in the following years and through the ensuing civil war period, when the Pakistani military contributed to a UN peacekeeping operation in southern Somalia. In 2010, Pakistan tabled a proposal for United Nations Security Council seats for OIC and Arab league states, the latter of which Somalia is also a member.

The Federal Government of Somalia, was later established on August 20, 2012, representing the first permanent central government in the country since the start of the conflict. The development was welcomed by the Pakistani authorities, who re-affirmed Pakistan’s continued support for Somalia’s government, its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as outlined in the Islamabad Declaration adopted by the Islamic conference of ministers .

Pakistan and Somalia are active commercial partners, trading a variety of commodities. In 2008–2009, Somalia exported $34,822.059 million USD worth of goods to Pakistan, with Pakistan in return exporting $17,781.883 million USD worth of goods to Somalia.

