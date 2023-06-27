Civilian Flights in Beletweyne Following Order by Former Governor Ali Jeyte

Civilian passenger flights to and from Ugaas Khalif Airport in Beletweyne were cancelled on Saturday following an order by the immediate former governor of Hiiraan state, Ali Jeyte.

Jeyte, who has since declared himself the interim leader of the “Hiiraan Administration,” issued the order, which barred all civilian flights except those carrying cargo and African Union flights.

The order, which was dismissed by the HirShabelle administration, directed that civilian passenger flights cease operations to and from the airport from June 24 to 28. Sources say there have been no civilian flights to and from the airport since the order was issued.

Jeyte was sacked earlier this month by HirShabelle President Ali Gudlawe over allegations of disputes over revenue collection in the region. Subsequently, the three-time governor declared that he would lead the formation of “Hiiraan State,” of which he has since declared himself the interim leader.

The cancellation of civilian flights has raised concerns among residents and travelers who rely on air transport for their daily activities.

The move has been criticized by several organizations, including the African Union, which has called for the immediate resumption of civilian flights.

The Hiiraan region has been a hotbed of political tensions in recent months, with disputes over revenue collection being a major source of conflict between the regional government and the federal government.

The cancellation of civilian flights is likely to exacerbate the situation and could lead to further instability in the region.

The federal government of Somalia has called on Jeyte to rescind his order and allow civilian flights to resume immediately. The government has also reiterated its commitment to resolving the dispute over revenue collection through peaceful means.

The cancellation of civilian flights is a blow to the people of Hiiraan and the surrounding regions, who rely on air transport for their economic and social activities. It is hoped that the situation will be resolved soon, and civilian flights will resume to and from Ugaas Khalif Airport in Beletweyne.

