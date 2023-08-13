President Mohamud & UN head of Catriona forge partnership for security, humanitarian aid

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a crucial meeting with the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General for Somalia, Catriona Laing, in Dhusamareb, Galmudug State.

This high-level encounter was centered around the shared goal of strengthening cooperation to address key priorities, including essential security measures, facilitating vital humanitarian aid, and driving sustainable development across the nation.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by senior government officials, warmly welcomed Catriona Laing to the meeting, acknowledging the United Nations’ unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia’s progress and stability. The discussions were anchored in the recognition that a comprehensive and integrated approach is essential to address the multifaceted challenges faced by the country.

The meeting primarily focused on enhancing security measures within Somalia. President Mohamud and Special Representative Laing underscored the importance of collaborating closely to strengthen national security forces, improve intelligence capabilities, and bolster counterterrorism efforts.

Recognizing the critical role of security in fostering an environment conducive to development, both leaders emphasized the need for sustained international support to ensure a safe and secure Somalia.itarian aid was another pivotal aspect of the discussions. Somalia has experienced recurring humanitarian crises, including drought, famine, and displacement, which have placed immense strain on the population.

President Mohamud and Special Representative Laing explored avenues to streamline and expedite the delivery of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities.

They stressed the significance of coordination and cooperation between the Somali government, the United Nations, and other international partners to ensure effective aid distribution, alleviate suffering, and enhance resilience in the face of future challenges.

Sustainable development emerged as a central theme during the meeting, with President Mohamud and Special Representative Laing recognizing the importance of long-term and comprehensive strategies to uplift the Somali people.

They discussed the need to prioritize initiatives that foster economic growth, create employment opportunities, and improve access to education and healthcare. The leaders emphasized the significance of sustainable development in tackling the root causes of instability and poverty, ultimately paving the way for a prosperous and resilient Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his gratitude for the United Nations’ continued support and reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to working closely with international partners to achieve shared objectives.

Mrs. Catriona Laing commended Somalia’s strides in various areas and reiterated the United Nations’ dedication to providing assistance and expertise to the country. She emphasized the importance of a holistic approach that addresses security, humanitarian needs, and sustainable development in a coordinated manner.

The meeting between the head of the state and UN Special Representative Catriona Laing signifies a milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Somalia and the international community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

