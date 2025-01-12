President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on Saturday engaged in high-level talks with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

The meeting marked a significant step in further strengthening the diplomatic and economic ties between the two East African nations.

Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues with a particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and regional integration.

They highlighted the importance of fostering economic growth and ensuring stability across the Horn of Africa, which would contribute to peace and prosperity for both Somalia and Kenya, as well as the broader region.

During the discussions, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and President William Ruto emphasized the shared commitment to deepening collaboration between their respective governments.

The leaders agreed on the need to build stronger partnerships that promote sustainable development, improve regional security frameworks, and create opportunities for mutual economic advancement.

The meeting comes at a time when both nations are working together on multiple fronts, including addressing regional security challenges, improving infrastructure, and enhancing cross-border trade.

The talks also reflected their shared vision for a more integrated East Africa, where cooperation between neighboring countries leads to greater economic and social development.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to advancing regional initiatives that promote food security, sustainable agriculture, and overall economic development in line with the objectives of the CAADP framework.

This collaboration underscores the growing importance of Somalia-Kenya relations and their mutual dedication to contributing to a more stable and prosperous East Africa.

The successful meeting between the two Presidents highlights the ongoing efforts by Somalia and Kenya to solidify their strategic partnership and work together towards achieving long-term goals for the betterment of their nations and the entire region.