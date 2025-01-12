In a bid to strengthen national security and enhance public services, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama paid a visit on Saturday to the headquarters of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency (ICSA) in Mogadishu.

The Deputy Prime Minister was received by the Director General of Somali immigration agency Mustafa Duhulow, who provided a detailed overview of the agency’s vital functions and its ongoing initiatives.

During the visit, Mustafa Duhulow briefed the Deputy Prime Minister on the key roles and responsibilities of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency, highlighting its significant contribution to the country’s immigration policies and national security.

The agency is tasked with managing the country’s border controls, overseeing citizenship applications, and ensuring the proper documentation of foreign nationals and Somali citizens. With the growing importance of immigration management in today’s globalized world, Somali immigration agency plays a central role in safeguarding the country’s borders and facilitating legal entry and residency processes.

The meeting also discussed ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and transparency within the agency, as well as future plans to modernize immigration services and strengthen the coordination with other government entities.

Salah Jama commended the agency for its work and expressed his support for enhancing its capacity to meet the evolving challenges of immigration, citizenship, and border management.

The visit underscores the Somali government’s commitment to ensuring a secure and orderly immigration system that promotes economic growth, secures national borders, and serves the public effectively.

Somalia immigration agency continues to be a key player in Somalia’s state-building process, facilitating the safe movement of people while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security.