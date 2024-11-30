Arusha, Tanzania — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Arusha on Friday to attend the 24th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State.

This year’s summit marks a significant milestone as the regional bloc celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The EAC Summit brings together leaders from member states to address pressing regional challenges, including security, economic integration, and infrastructure development. The topics on the agenda include the South Sudanese Tumaini Initiative, aimed at fostering peace and development in the young nation, and the EAC-led Nairobi Process, which seeks to restore stability in the conflict-ridden Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Mohamud is expected to highlight Somalia’s progress in state-building, particularly its efforts to enhance governance, rebuild economic infrastructure, and promote trade and educational partnerships with neighboring countries.

His address will underline Somalia’s commitment to deepening regional integration and mutual development with East African counterparts.

The Somali delegation has confirmed that President Mohamud will hold bilateral meetings with other Heads of State during the summit.

These discussions aim to strengthen cooperation on critical regional issues, including trade, security, and counterterrorism.

The East African Community, founded in 1999, has been a cornerstone of regional cooperation in East Africa.

The bloc, which includes Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, has worked to promote economic integration, sustainable development, and stability.

Somalia has been pursuing closer ties with the EAC as part of its broader strategy to reestablish its role in the regional and international arena.

The country has made strides in governance and development despite challenges such as insecurity and climate change.

This summit represents an opportunity for Somalia to strengthen its engagement with regional partners and contribute to collective solutions for shared challenges.