Mogadishu, Somalia — The resignation of Shamsa Abdulkadir Dahir, a senior advisor on women’s affairs and human rights in Somalia’s Prime Minister’s Office, has exposed escalating tensions within the country’s fragile federal system.

Dahir’s allegations of systemic discrimination, abuse of power, and harassment have raised fresh concerns about governance and intergovernmental relations in Mogadishu.

In a resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Dahir detailed what she described as an “intolerable working environment,” accusing the federal government of targeting her based on her regional affiliation with Jubaland. “I have been subjected to widespread injustice, misuse of power, and continuous harassment,” she wrote, further alleging that her constitutional employment rights had been denied for political reasons.

Dahir’s accusations echo longstanding grievances between Somalia’s federal government and its semi-autonomous states, particularly Jubaland. She also criticized Mogadishu’s interference in Jubaland’s internal affairs, a contentious issue that has repeatedly strained federal-state relations.

Despite her sharp criticisms, Dahir expressed gratitude to colleagues who supported her during her tenure.

“I am deeply grateful to all those who worked with me in good faith during my time in office,” she stated in her letter.

Dahir’s resignation comes amidst heightened tensions between the federal government and Jubaland. Earlier this month, Mogadishu intensified its stance against Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe by requesting an Interpol Red Notice, accusing him of treason and collusion with foreign entities. This unprecedented legal move, authorized by the Banadir Regional Court, has escalated the long-standing conflict.

The federal government has also deployed troops to the strategic port city of Ras Kambooni, signaling a growing military buildup in the region. Jubaland officials have condemned the deployment as an aggressive encroachment on their autonomy.

Disputes between the federal government and Jubaland have persisted for years, centered on electoral processes, resource sharing, and governance structures. Jubaland’s resistance to Mogadishu’s push for a “one person, one vote” electoral system is viewed by the region as an attempt to undermine its autonomy. The recent re-election of President Ahmed Madobe for a third term has further fueled disagreements, with federal officials accusing Jubaland of stalling constitutional reforms critical to Somalia’s stability.

A Broader Governance Crisis

Dahir’s resignation underscores broader issues in Somalia’s federal system, where mistrust between Mogadishu and regional administrations has hindered progress on key national priorities, including security and constitutional reform. As tensions escalate, the need for dialogue and compromise becomes increasingly urgent to prevent further destabilization of Somalia’s governance framework.

This latest development serves as a reminder of the challenges Somalia faces as it navigates its path toward federal stability and national cohesion.