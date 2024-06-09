South West State President, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen held a meeting with ATMIS Sector 3 Deputy Commander Col. Seboka Bekele.

They discussed range of issues including regional security and bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab militant group.

During the meeting, the regional State leader praised the collaboration between ATMIS ENDF troops, Somali Security Forces and the Darawish in fighting terrorism and enhancing regional peace.

On a different development, ATMIS UPDF Battle Group XLI troops in Barawe rehabilitated Ali Omar Geshow Stadium, the only sports facility in the district.

The residents thanked ATMIS, highlighting the importance of the stadium as a recreational facility for the youth in South West State.

ATMIS CIMIC Officer, Capt. Micheal Arapchemandwa, who supervised the rehabilitation works, pledged to partner with local leaders to organise sports tournaments for the youth.