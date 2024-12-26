The President of the South West State Government, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren, chaired the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers of the South West Government.

Key discussions focused on the general situation in the South West regions and bolstering the security situation in the regional State.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers approved the Policy and Procedures for the Preparation of Draft Legislation and Regulations, which was prepared by the Ministry of Justice of South West State.

President Laftagareen urged the Cabinet members to expedite and work efficiently for the people of South West State.