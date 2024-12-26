The Somali Police Force Commander, General Asad Osman Abdullahi, held a meeting with the Independent National Election Commission and Boundaries Committee in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

They discussed the role of the police in ensuring the success of the upcoming one-person, one-vote election.

Gen.Asad assured the commissioners of the unwavering commitment by the police force in ensuring the successful convening of direct universal elections in the country.

The Somali Police Force is prepared to provide security for the election and has full authority to protect polling stations and ensure the smooth conduct of the elections, which are expected to be held soon in the country.

Somalia is set to hold elections for the first time based on the one-person, one-vote system, which will mark a significant milestone in the country’s electoral process.

This shift aims to ensure broader participation and a more democratic election process, allowing citizens to directly choose their leaders.

The elections are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Somalia, with preparations underway to ensure their success, including security measures and public awareness campaigns.