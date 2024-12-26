The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has departed from Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, after a two-day visit. He was seen off at the airport by the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea.

The Minister of Information of Eritrea stated that the meeting between the two leaders was productive, and they agreed that the peace and stability of Somalia are crucial to the overall stability of the Horn of Africa, the Nile Valley, the Red Sea, and the Arabian Gulf.

During his visit, President Mohamud met with his hostz Issais Afwerki where Somalia and Eritrea emphasized the importance of strengthening their bilateral relationship.

Both leaders recognized that enhancing cooperation between the two countries is crucial for regional stability, particularly in the Horn of Africa. Key areas of focus include improving political and economic ties, as well as increasing collaboration on issues related to security and infrastructure development.

The two leaders also agreed on the strategic importance of peace and stability in Somalia, noting that the stability of Somalia plays a significant role in the broader stability of the Horn of Africa, including areas like the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf.

Their discussions reflect a shared commitment to addressing common challenges and building a stronger partnership for mutual benefit.