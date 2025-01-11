The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, convened a meeting with prominent leaders of Somali Civil Society Organizations at the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

During the meeting, President Hassan Sheikh provided an in-depth update on the country’s ongoing progress, focusing on critical areas such as political developments, electoral processes, national reconciliation, and security.

The President emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering key public services, advancing economic development, and restoring Somalia’s global diplomatic standing. Additionally, he highlighted efforts in counter-terrorism and extensive preparations for the successful implementation of direct elections.

The President reaffirmed the government’s determination to fulfill the aspirations of the Somali people, particularly in ensuring the realization of one-person, one-vote elections.

He urged all sectors of society, including civil society, to actively contribute to the nation’s democratic processes and ongoing development.

In response, the representatives from Civil Society Organizations acknowledged the government’s progress in rebuilding Somalia’s international presence and combating terrorism.

They expressed their commitment to supporting the government’s efforts by actively engaging in public awareness campaigns and nation-building initiatives.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and civil society in shaping the future of Somalia and achieving lasting peace and prosperity.