Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali, Arrives in Saudi Arabia for Annual Hajj Quota Meeting

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, January 11, 2025: The Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia, Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali, along with his delegation, has arrived in Saudi Arabia for an important engagement. Upon arrival, they were warmly welcomed by Saudi officials in the city of Jeddah.

The primary purpose of the Minister’s visit is to attend the annual Hajj quota meeting, where representatives from various Islamic nations gather to discuss and finalize the allocation of Hajj quotas for each country.

This meeting is crucial for ensuring that each nation is allocated an appropriate number of spots for its citizens to perform the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca, an essential religious duty for Muslims.

During the meeting, Minister Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali is expected to engage with Saudi officials and other representatives to discuss logistical arrangements, the allocation of quotas, and potential improvements to the Hajj experience for Somali pilgrims in the coming years.

The meeting also provides an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the Somali government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has been a key partner in supporting Somali pilgrims over the years.

The Somali delegation is expected to engage in constructive discussions about enhancing the welfare of Somali pilgrims and exploring ways to improve the Hajj process, ensuring that it remains accessible, organized, and efficient for the Somali people.

The Minister’s visit underscores the importance of religious diplomacy and cooperation between Somalia and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the realm of Hajj arrangements.

This collaboration is seen as an essential part of Somalia’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with the Islamic world and ensure the smooth participation of Somali citizens in one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.