Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant move to bolster development efforts in Somalia, Planning Minister Mohamud Farah Beenebeene recently held talks with Sheri-Nouane Duncan-Jones, the Head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Somalia. The meeting focused on strengthening the partnership between the Ministry of Planning and USAID, with an emphasis on enhancing collaboration to drive forward the country’s development agenda.

The discussions primarily centered around the upcoming Development Vision 10+ meeting, a critical forum aimed at advancing economic growth, promoting democratic governance, and enhancing stability across Somalia. Both officials shared insights on the key objectives of the meeting, underlining the importance of aligning their efforts to ensure the success of the Development Vision 10+ initiative.

Minister Beenebeene and Duncan-Jones also explored ways to improve cooperation between the federal Ministry of Planning and USAID, particularly in the areas of planning, monitoring, and evaluation. They emphasized the need for a more integrated approach to achieve visible and sustainable development outcomes in Somalia.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to working closely together to enhance Somalia’s development trajectory. The strengthened collaboration between the Ministry of Planning and USAID is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing the country’s pressing challenges and advancing its long-term goals.

As Somalia continues to navigate its path towards stability and growth, the partnership between the Ministry of Planning and USAID will be instrumental in driving the nation’s development forward.