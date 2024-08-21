A devastating car bomb explosion rocked the Garasbaley district of Mogadishu on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least five government soldiers and injuring several others, according to local sources.

The attack occurred near a Somali intelligence security checkpoint situated on the busy thoroughfare connecting the Ma’ani and Tareedishe neighborhoods.

The militant group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the explosion, asserting that their attack specifically targeted security personnel stationed at the checkpoint.

The group’s ongoing campaign against government forces has escalated fears of insecurity in the capital.

As of now, government officials have remained silent regarding the incident, which underscores the ongoing volatility in Mogadishu. This blast represents the third explosion in the city within the last month, signaling a troubling uptick in violence.

Earlier this month, Al-Shabaab launched a brutal assault at a popular beach restaurant, resulting in the deaths of over 37 civilians and leaving 212 others wounded. This attack was one of the deadliest in recent memory, contrasting sharply with previous incidents and highlighting the mounting risks faced by residents.

Al-Shabaab, which translates to “The Youth,” emerged in the mid-2000s as a radical offshoot of the Union of Islamic Courts. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks across Somalia and neighboring countries, aiming to establish an Islamic state governed by their strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Over the years, Al-Shabaab has gained notoriety for its brutal tactics, including suicide bombings, assassinations, and large-scale attacks on civilian and military targets. The group’s influence extended beyond Somalia, with operations seen in Kenya and further afield, leading to regional and international counter-terrorism efforts.

The Somali government and African Union forces have made significant strides in combating Al-Shabaab, reclaiming territory and weakening the group’s operational capabilities. However, Al-Shabaab continues to adapt, employing guerrilla tactics and exploiting political instability to maintain its presence, particularly in rural areas.

The recent surge in attacks, including the catastrophic twin car bombings that occurred in October 2022, highlight persistent vulnerabilities. Those bombings devastated a busy market intersection, claiming at least 100 lives and injuring 300 individuals, illustrating the group’s capacity for widespread violence.