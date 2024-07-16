LUUQ, SOMALIA – A surge of deadly inter-clan clashes has left over 42,000 people displaced in the southern Somali town of Luuq, the United Nations Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Sunday.

The conflict, which erupted on June 5 and lasted for three days, was reportedly sparked by a dispute over land ownership in the Gedo region.

According to OCHA, the violence not only caught many civilians in the crossfire but also specifically targeted some individuals based on their clan affiliations.

“The displaced people were not only caught up in the crossfire but were also targeted in some cases due to their clan affiliation. Some of them faced secondary displacement due to fear of being directly affected,” the OCHA statement read.

The clashes resulted in the deaths of 4 people and the destruction of numerous businesses and livelihoods, raising concerns about potential food insecurity in the affected areas.

The displaced civilians have sought refuge in nearby settlements, including Jaziira and Dhuyacley.

Despite a temporary ceasefire since July 8, tensions remain high in Luuq. A delegation led by the Jubaland Vice President and including federal and state officials visited the town on July 9 in an attempt to broker peace between the warring parties.

The ongoing conflict has hampered the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the displaced communities, many of whom are in critical condition. OCHA noted that access to some areas is restricted due to the presence of non-state armed actors, including militiamen from the conflicting parties.

“Access to the displaced populations in some areas is restricted due to possible attacks from non-state armed actors, including militiamen from the conflicting parties,” the OCHA statement lamented. Italian partners are working to mobilize resources to provide emergency aid, such as safe drinking water and shelter, to the affected populations.

The situation in Luuq underscores the continued instability and fragility facing many parts of Somalia, where clan-based conflicts and the threat of extremist groups like Al-Shabaab pose significant challenges to the country’s long-term peace and development.