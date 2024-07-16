The Somali National Army, local forces, and international partners Conducted a successful joint operation in Dhabaqle that killed over 50 al-Shabaab militants, including top leaders.

The operation was carried out recently in the area situated between the towns of Masagaway and Awsweyne in the Galgudud region to disrupt al-Shabaab’s plans to attack civilians in the rural areas of Masagaway and Osweyne.

With the support of international allies, the Somali forces were able to eliminate a significant number of militants.

Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based militant group, has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government and its international partners for over a decade.

The organization has carried out numerous deadly attacks targeting civilians, security forces, and government officials in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

This latest successful operation by Somali forces, supported by international partners, represents a major blow to al-Shabaab’s leadership and its ability to plan and execute attacks against the Somali people.