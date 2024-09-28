MOGADISHU, Somalia — On this year’s International Day for Universal Access to Information, the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has raised an urgent alert about the recently approved Official Information Bill.

Enacted by the Council of Ministers in March, this law has faced significant backlash due to its broad definitions of classified data, sparking fears that it could hinder transparency under the guise of national security.

Echoing UNESCO’s theme, “Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector,” NUSOJ passionately underscores the urgent need for transparency in governance. This fundamental principle is now at risk due to the provisions of the current bill, which could hinder the public’s right to access vital information and engage meaningfully in civic matters. The call for openness is more critical than ever.

Secretary General of NUSOJ, Omar Faruk Osman, raised a powerful alarm, declaring, “This bill threatens to unravel Somalia’s fragile democratic progress by cloaking government actions in unnecessary secrecy.” He emphasized that these measures could disenfranchise the public, robbing citizens of essential information crucial for meaningful engagement in their communities.

In response to these critical issues, NUSOJ is urgently calling for a revamp of the bill to ensure it aligns with Somalia’s Provisional Constitution and upholds international standards for information rights. The union calls for an independent oversight body to manage information, effectively balancing national security with the public’s crucial right to know.

This strategy ensures transparency while addressing security concerns.

As Somalia celebrates Access to Information Day, NUSOJ’s call echoes a wider push for openness, responsibility, and citizen engagement. Their efforts spotlight the persistent challenge of maintaining democratic ideals in a country striving to restore trust and effective governance following years of turmoil.

This day stands as a vital reminder of the hurdles Somalia encounters on its journey to democracy. NUSOJ remains steadfast in its mission to champion transparency, urging the Federal Government to swiftly rectify the bill’s shortcomings. The organization envisions a Somalia where every citizen’s right to information is not only recognized but actively upheld, cultivating a more informed and engaged democratic society.

In the midst of Somalia’s intricate political landscape, NUSOJ’s call for heightened transparency is crucial. Their unwavering commitment to promoting access to information empowers citizens, enabling them to hold leaders accountable and actively participate in the democratic process.

The International Day for Universal Access to Information serves as a celebration of rights and a vital call to action. NUSOJ emphasizes that for Somalia to build a stronger democratic future, it must embrace transparency and accountability, ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.