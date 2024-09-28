A deadly car bomb explosion rocked a busy street in Mogadishu on Saturday, killing at least three people, including two women, and leaving several others injured.

The blast occurred near a restaurant and mosque, near the national theatre.

Among the victims was Miski Hassan Dhi’isow, the daughter of Hassan Dhi’isow, the Police Commissioner of Hirshabelle State. Eyewitnesses reported that a vehicle carrying women who had come for lunch at Geel-Doox restaurant was completely destroyed and engulfed in flames.

The explosion caused significant damage to the surrounding area. Cleanup crews from Mogadishu’s waste management were quickly dispatched to remove debris, while one of the main doors of a nearby mosque was damaged, with shrapnel holes visible throughout the site.

Despite the devastating scene, normal traffic resumed on the busy road shortly after the blast, with cars and trucks moving through the area.

Al-Shabaab group linked to al-Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for this attack. The group has been engaged in a long-standing insurgency in Somalia, frequently targeting government officials, security forces, and civilians. Their goal is to overthrow Somalia’s internationally recognized government.

Despite efforts by Somali security forces, backed by international partners, Al-Shabaab continues to pose a significant threat to stability in the region.

In a separate incident, Al-Shabaab had also claimed responsibility for an attack in the Dharkenlay district of Mogadishu overnight.

Police have cordoned off the area around both attacks, but no official statement has been released regarding casualties from the Dharkenlay attack.