On Wednesday, a significant step towards strengthening social protection and poverty reduction in Somalia was taken as the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Mohamed, and the FAO Somalia Country Representative, Dr. Epeterschmitt, officially signed a data-sharing agreement.

This partnership aims to enhance collaboration on key initiatives focused on improving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities across the country.

The data-sharing agreement is designed to support the development of more effective social protection programs, targeting those most at risk, and creating a robust framework for poverty alleviation.

By leveraging data and resources, the two parties will work together to better identify areas of need and deliver impactful interventions that promote inclusive growth and sustainability.

This milestone agreement is expected to pave the way for a BetterLife for all, strengthening Somalia’s efforts to provide comprehensive social safety nets and support systems to its most vulnerable populations.

The collaboration also underscores the commitment of both the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and FAO Somalia to achieving long-term, positive change through informed decision-making and mutual cooperation.