Somalia Federal Government Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Moalim Fiqi on Saturday held meeting in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Mr. Wang Yi,.

The two discussed various critical issues including ways to enhance bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions also focused on political, security, humanitarian, and economic matters in Somalia and the region.

Minister Fiqi underscored the significance of closer cooperation between Somalia and China in fostering security and economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support to Somalia’s course to stability and peace.

On his part, the Chinese Envoy reaffirmed the Chinese government unwavering commitment to bolstering support to Somalia in the areas of security, economic and national development.