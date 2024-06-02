The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E Abdullahi Sheikh Ismael (Fartaag) held a constructive discussion with Frantz Celestin, head of IOM Somalia, on stabilisation, migration, border management and security.

The discussions focused on the role of the IOM on reconciliation, migration management and the border security management.

The United Nations agency for migration boss said that the IOM Somalia is focused on advancing the well-being of society and migrants through stronger migration governance and development.

He added that the Organization is committed to ensuring the operationalization of Improved practices to protect and assist vulnerable migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in the country.

IOM works in Somalia in four key broad areas of migration management: migration and development, facilitating migration, regulating migration, and addressing forced migration