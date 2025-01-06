The Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Makhzumi, today held a crucial meeting with the senior management team of the Ministry.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry’s headquarters, was attended by key officials, including the Deputy Minister, Assistant Minister, Director General, Department Heads, and other senior staff members.

The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen collaboration between the two ministries and discuss the progress of ongoing initiatives related to family welfare, human rights, and development.

During the session, Minister Makhzumi received a comprehensive briefing from the Ministry’s leadership, highlighting their achievements and the challenges they continue to face in advancing human rights, promoting gender equality, and enhancing family support systems across the country.

Minister Makhzumi praised the Ministry’s efforts, recognizing the importance of their work in fostering a just and equitable society. She expressed her full support for the team’s ongoing projects and acknowledged their dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

In her remarks, Minister Makhzumi stressed the need for continued collaboration and reinforced the importance of intensifying efforts in order to meet the pressing challenges that lie ahead. She encouraged the team to remain committed to their mission and assured them of her Ministry’s readiness to provide the necessary support and resources to drive impactful change.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to working together more closely to address the complex issues surrounding human rights and family welfare, and to ensure that Somalia continues making progress toward achieving its development goals.

This meeting marks a positive step in strengthening inter-ministerial cooperation, ensuring that both the environment and human rights sectors can contribute to the broader national development agenda.