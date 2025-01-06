The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, undertook an important work visit today to three key ministries: the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The purpose of the visit was to closely assess the essential services provided by these ministries and their ongoing efforts to address the needs of the Somali population.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister met with senior officials and staff from each ministry, including the ministers, department heads, and key personnel. The meetings focused on presenting detailed reports regarding the progress of their respective projects, the challenges encountered in their work, and the future plans for furthering their contributions to the country’s development.

The leadership of each ministry outlined their strategic priorities, particularly in the areas of media and information dissemination, sustainable fisheries management, and environmental protection in the face of climate change. They highlighted the critical role of their work in promoting national development, protecting natural resources, and ensuring that Somalia’s citizens receive the support and services they need for sustainable growth.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama emphasized the importance of coordination and transparency within government institutions. He highlighted that effective governance and service delivery depend on the collaboration between different agencies and the commitment of all parties to serve the public with integrity and efficiency.

“This visit reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the capacity of public institutions, particularly those directly involved in providing essential services to the Somali people. Supporting these ministries in fulfilling their national obligations is crucial to ensuring that Somalia’s development goals are achieved,” stated Deputy Prime Minister Jama.

He further underscored the need for continued efforts to enhance accountability, transparency, and service delivery across all levels of government. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his full support for the work being carried out by the ministries and emphasized that their contributions are vital for improving the well-being of Somali citizens and advancing the country’s socio-economic development.

This visit is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that public institutions operate efficiently and with accountability, enabling them to deliver services that meet the expectations and needs of the Somali people. It also forms part of the broader commitment to fostering good governance and supporting public institutions to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development agenda.

By strengthening these ministries, the Government aims to ensure that essential services such as information dissemination, sustainable fisheries, and environmental protection continue to play a pivotal role in Somalia’s long-term development and prosperity.