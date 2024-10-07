MOGADISHU – Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe abruptly left the ongoing National Consultative Council (NCC) meeting in Mogadishu on Monday, flying back to Kismayo after talks reached a deadlock over the proposed one-year extension of regional presidents’ terms.

The stalemate emerged as President Madobe firmly rejected the key proposal on the table, which called for a unified one-person, one-vote election across all federal member states in November 2025.

The proposal also included an extension of regional leaders’ terms by one year. Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has strongly backed the proposal, viewing it as a step toward securing stability in the lead-up to the 2026 presidential elections, in which he is expected to seek re-election.

However, President Madobe remained steadfast in his opposition, arguing that such significant electoral changes should not be imposed without broader consultations. He emphasized the need for inclusive discussions, particularly with Puntland, which boycotted the Mogadishu conference, and Khatumo State, which also plays a vital role in the country’s federal structure.

“Any electoral agreement that doesn’t take into account the voices of all federal member states is unacceptable,” Madobe declared during the meetings.

The proposed electoral reform, which aims to implement the long-promised one-person, one-vote system across Somalia, has been a source of political friction between the federal government and regional states. While the central government views the reform as a necessary step toward democratization, regional leaders like Madobe fear that it could undermine their autonomy and influence in future elections.

Madobe’s departure signals a growing divide among Somalia’s political elite, especially concerning the distribution of power between the federal government and regional administrations. His insistence on consulting Puntland, one of the largest and most politically influential federal member states, underscores his determination to block any decision that could diminish regional authority without full consensus.

The absence of Puntland from the talks has already cast a shadow over the NCC’s ability to reach a comprehensive electoral agreement. The northern state, led by President Said Abdullahi Deni, has long expressed concerns about federal overreach and has demanded greater political independence.