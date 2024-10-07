MOGADISHU – The Chinese Embassy in Somalia hosted a farewell roundtable on Wednesday for young officials from the Somali Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, who are set to travel to China for training.

The event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, His Excellency Wang Yu, and Somali State Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, His Excellency Sadad Mohamed Nur Alio.

During his address, Ambassador Wang Yu highlighted the significance of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and shared key outcomes from the recent Beijing Summit.

He reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s rebuilding efforts, particularly through staff development programs.

“China will continue to stand by Somalia in its reconstruction process, and we are committed to enhancing the professional capabilities of Somali officials through training and capacity-building programs,” said Wang.

Ambassador Wang emphasized the importance of the upcoming training for the Somali officials, expressing his hope that they would not only strengthen their skills but also deepen their understanding of China’s path to development and modernization. He stressed that these training programs would further solidify the strategic partnership between China and Somalia, benefiting both nations in the long term.

State Minister Sadad Mohamed Nur Alio also delivered remarks, recalling the historical cooperation between China and Somalia.

He praised China for its longstanding support to Somalia, referencing the presence of Chinese experts who contributed to Somalia’s development when he was younger. “China has always been a true friend of Somalia,” Minister Alio said, expressing gratitude for the opportunities provided by the Chinese government for Somali officials to enhance their expertise.

He encouraged the young officials to seize this opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills while fostering stronger ties between the two nations. “This training will not only develop your professional abilities but also enable you to contribute to the further strengthening of relations between Somalia and China,” the minister remarked.

The roundtable marked another milestone in the growing cooperation between Somalia and China, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to enhancing their diplomatic and developmental ties. As the young Somali officials prepare to embark on their training in China, the focus remains on fostering mutual understanding and collaboration in various sectors, particularly in governance and public administration.

This training initiative is part of a broader effort by China to support African nations, including Somalia, in capacity building and sustainable development through FOCAC, a key platform for China-Africa relations.