Jubaland government rejects claims of underrepresentation in Gedo region

The Jubaland government has dismissed claims by opposition groups in the Gedo region that it is underrepresented, while also rejecting recent appointments made by President Ahmed Madobe.

At a cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Mohamed Oogle told journalists that Gedo region is adequately represented at both the state and federal level.

He stated that those who claim otherwise are allies of former President Mohamed Farmaajo and are pursuing personal interests.

“The people who spoke lied about the situation in Gedo region. Jubbaland is represented by 26 parliamentarians, 17 ministers, and the first deputy governor, while at the federal government, it is represented by 16 parliamentarians and two senators,” Oogle said.

The minister’s comments come after an aircraft carrying the newly appointed governor of Gedo region, Abdullahi Abdi Jama, was barred from landing in Gerbaharey last week.

President Madobe has faced criticism over his appointments in the region, with some opposition groups claiming that they are not representative of the region’s diverse population. However, the Jubaland government has defended the appointments, stating that they were made in accordance with the state’s constitution and in consultation with local leaders.

Madobe also appointed Osman Noor Haji Moalimou as the deputy in charge of politics and security, and Nasteh Ahmed as the deputy governor of finance.

The situation in Gedo region has been a source of tension in Somalia’s political landscape, with various groups vying for control and influence in the area.

The Jubaland government has been working to address these challenges and has called for calm and cooperation among all stakeholders.

