Somali president meets former president to discuss controversial deal

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has engaged in discussions with former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed over critical issues facing the country, including the controversial deal proposing the extension of presidential and parliamentary terms to five years.

The talks, which took place on Sunday, focused on a range of issues affecting Somalia, including the recent agreement between the leaders of the National Consultative Council.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing fighting in Lasanod, renewed conflicts between federal and regional troops, and tensions in the Gedo region.

Himilo Qaran, a political party led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, issued a statement confirming the meeting and highlighting the importance of dialogue between political leaders in the country.

The statement emphasized the need for all parties to work together towards a peaceful and stable Somalia.

The proposed extension of presidential and parliamentary terms has been a contentious issue in Somalia, with critics arguing that it undermines the country’s democratic processes.

The National Consultative Council, which includes the presidents of Somalia’s federal states, recently agreed to extend the terms of the president and parliament by two years, with the next elections now scheduled for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The move has been met with opposition from some political leaders and civil society groups, who argue that it undermines the country’s progress towards democracy and could lead to increased instability.

President Mohamud’s discussions with former President Ahmed are seen as a positive step towards resolving some of the country’s most pressing issues.

The leaders have emphasized the importance of dialogue and the need for all parties to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous Somalia.

