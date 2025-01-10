The draw for the inaugural U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (U-17 GIFT 2025) took place on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, marking a significant milestone for women’s football in the region. The tournament, which will bring together eight teams from CECAFA Member Associations (MAs), is set to provide a prominent platform for showcasing young female football talent and furthering the development of women’s football across Africa.

The draw was conducted by Meskerem Taddesse, Head of Women’s Football at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), assisted by Majidah Nantanda, a renowned Ugandan women’s football legend, coach, and instructor, alongside Teresa Calleb, a former player for Kenya’s Harambee Starlets and a current member of the CAF Women’s Football Committee.

The participating teams have been drawn into two groups. Group A features Tanzania’s JKT Queens, the host team, alongside South Sudan’s City Lights Football Academy, Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar Kenema FC, and Kenya Sports Academy. In Group B, Tanzania’s TDS Girls Academy will be joined by Uganda’s Boni Consilli Girls Vocational Team, Burundi’s Aigle Noir FC, and Somalia’s Hilaand FC. This marks a historic achievement for Somalia, as Hilaand FC becomes the first Somali women’s football team to compete in an international women’s football tournament.

The tournament will be held at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam from January 7 to 18, 2025. It is designed to foster the growth and development of young female footballers, providing them with valuable competitive experience while contributing to the promotion of women’s football at both regional and continental levels.

As the first edition of the U-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament, this event is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing women’s football in East and Central Africa. It underscores the importance of regional collaboration and development in the sport, as well as the commitment to creating lasting opportunities for young women in football.

The U-17 GIFT 2025 is a key initiative in the ongoing efforts to elevate women’s football in Africa, offering aspiring players the chance to demonstrate their skills and secure exposure on a broader stage. It also strengthens the ties between CECAFA member nations, highlighting the shared vision of fostering football development and gender equality across the continent.