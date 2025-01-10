In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations, Somali Minister of Defence Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur met with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Majeed Saqr, in Cairo to discuss ways to strengthen military and security cooperation between Somalia and Egypt.

The high-level meeting focused on deepening collaboration in defense matters and exploring new opportunities for mutual support in maintaining regional security.

A key area of the discussions was Egypt’s potential participation in the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (#AUSSOM), which aims to support the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve peace, stability, and national reconciliation.

Both sides expressed their commitment to furthering Somalia’s security objectives and ensuring that international efforts, including Egypt’s involvement, contribute meaningfully to long-term regional stability.

Minister Nur emphasized the importance of continued cooperation with Egypt in strengthening Somalia’s defense capabilities, particularly through knowledge exchange, joint training programs, and coordinated security efforts.

The meeting underscored the shared vision of both nations to combat regional instability, terrorism, and other security challenges in the Horn of Africa.

The discussions also highlighted the strategic importance of fostering closer ties between Somalia and Egypt to address not only security concerns but also to promote broader collaboration in areas such as economic development, governance, and humanitarian efforts.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building a stronger partnership and enhancing their cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future for both nations and the region as a whole.