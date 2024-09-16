MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, touched down in Mogadishu on Monday to engage in high-level discussions with Somali leaders.

The visit will focus on regional security, climate change, and a bold new initiative to establish a Blue Economy Centre of Excellence in Somalia.

Welcoming Dr. Gebeyehu and the IGAD delegation was Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moallin Fiqi, who emphasized the importance of the upcoming talks.

“We are set to engage in critical conversations that will not only enhance regional security but also address pressing issues like climate change and the advancement of the blue economy,” said Minister Fiqi.

He added that the dialogue would further explore regional development initiatives that align with Somalia’s long-term goals.

IGAD, a regional bloc comprising eight East African countries, has played a pivotal role in shaping diplomatic relations and fostering cooperation in the Horn of Africa. Founded in 1986 to combat drought and desertification, IGAD has since evolved into a platform for regional economic development, conflict resolution, and counterterrorism.

Somalia, as a member state, has benefited from IGAD’s efforts to stabilize the region, particularly through its contributions to peacebuilding and anti-terrorism initiatives.

Dr. Gebeyehu’s visit comes at a critical juncture as Somalia seeks to bolster its position in the region amid ongoing security challenges posed by militant groups such as Al-Shabaab. The talks are expected to focus on enhancing regional security through joint counterterrorism efforts, cross-border coordination, and intelligence sharing.

Additionally, discussions will delve into the climate change crisis, which has severely impacted Somalia and neighboring countries. Prolonged droughts, erratic rainfall, and desertification have exacerbated food insecurity and displacement in the region, making environmental resilience a priority for IGAD member states.

One of the key topics on the agenda is the establishment of a Blue Economy Centre of Excellence in Somalia, a move that could transform the country’s maritime sector. The blue economy, which involves the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and the preservation of ocean ecosystems, presents a new frontier for Somalia’s development.

With one of the longest coastlines in Africa, Somalia is strategically positioned to become a hub for blue economy initiatives, including fisheries, renewable marine energy, and sustainable tourism.

“The Blue Economy Centre of Excellence will serve as a regional hub for innovation and sustainable development, unlocking new opportunities for growth and economic diversification.” Minister Fiqi said.

Dr. Gebeyehu’s visit also comes in the wake of a new agreement signed between Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Djibouti aimed at restructuring IGAD. This agreement signals a renewed commitment to regional cooperation and the strengthening of IGAD’s role in fostering peace, development, and integration across East Africa.

The discussions in Mogadishu, led by Dr. Gebeyehu, are expected to reinforce Somalia’s position as a key stakeholder in regional security and economic initiatives. Moreover, the focus on climate change and the blue economy reflects Somalia’s determination to embrace sustainable development as it navigates the challenges of the 21st century.

With the growing commitment from IGAD member states to work together on shared goals, the outcomes of these high-level talks could mark a turning point for the region, offering a path toward greater stability, economic growth, and environmental resilience.