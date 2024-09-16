The Puntland regional administration has reassured travelers and the public that Bosaso Airport is fully secure and operational, with flights resuming as normal just days after a temporary shutdown caused by a security warning from the Puntland Security Force (PSF).

In a statement released on Monday, the Ministry of Aviation confirmed that both domestic and international flights had successfully landed and taken off without any security threats. The ministry emphasized that the airport, a key gateway for the Puntland region, remains safe and fully functional, dismissing recent concerns.

“Bosaso Airport is operating as usual, with no interruptions to its services. There are no credible security threats at this time,” the statement read. It further noted that flights from inside and outside Somalia had resumed the previous day, with normal traffic flow at the airport.

Despite the ministry’s assurances, some airlines reportedly declined to land at Bosaso due to ongoing security concerns related to the Puntland Security Force’s presence near the airport. The PSF maintains a military base in the vicinity, which some airlines feared could make planes vulnerable to potential attacks.

Last week, the PSF issued a stern warning to airlines and local residents around Bosaso Airport, ordering an evacuation and citing a management dispute as the source of their actions. The PSF alleged that the current airport administration had barred wounded soldiers from accessing medical treatment via the airport, sparking tension between the security forces and the administration.

The PSF demanded the reinstatement of the airport’s previous management, arguing that the facility should remain accessible to all citizens of Puntland, including military personnel. While this dispute created uncertainty, the Puntland government has reiterated that the situation is under control and that normal operations have resumed without delay.

The Ministry of Aviation also sought to dispel rumours circulating in the media, which claimed that no flights had been able to land at Bosaso Airport for several days. These reports, the ministry stated, were inaccurate and did not reflect the current state of operations.

“We are committed to providing accurate information to the public and ensuring the safety and security of all flights using Bosaso Airport,” said the ministry’s spokesperson.

With the PSF still stationed near the airport and underlying tensions regarding the management dispute, the situation continues to be monitored closely by local authorities. However, both the Puntland government and aviation officials are keen to maintain uninterrupted service at the airport, which serves as a critical hub for both travel and trade in the region.

Puntland’s government is also working to resolve the underlying issues between the PSF and the airport’s administration to avoid future disruptions. For now, passengers can rest assured that Bosaso Airport is secure, and normal flight operations have resumed.