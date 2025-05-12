GAZA CITY —In a significant move that could shape the trajectory of ongoing conflict negotiations, Hamas has announced its intention to release Edan Alexander, a dual American-Israeli citizen and soldier, believed to be the last known American hostage still alive in Gaza. The decision, revealed Sunday, comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the Middle East and signals a potential opening for broader ceasefire discussions and humanitarian relief.

According to Hamas, the release of Alexander is part of a goodwill gesture aimed at easing the path to a humanitarian truce that would allow food, medical supplies, and aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, which has endured 70 days of a complete blockade by Israel. Edan Alexander, 21, was born in Tel Aviv and raised in New Jersey, USA. He was serving in an elite unit of the Israeli Defense Forces stationed near Gaza when he was captured during Hamas’s surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. That assault killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in the abduction of more than 250 individuals. Of those hostages, 59 are still believed to be held in Gaza, and only 24 are thought to be alive. Alexander is now considered to be the sole surviving American hostage.

The exact date and location of the planned release have not been publicly disclosed. However, sources familiar with the negotiations told the BBC that discussions between Hamas and regional mediators — including officials based in Qatar — are scheduled to resume early Monday morning. The process is contingent on a temporary suspension of Israeli military operations and airstrikes to ensure Alexander’s safe transfer. Hamas said in a statement that the move is part of an effort to demonstrate goodwill and facilitate a larger humanitarian agreement. The group also cited the urgent need to allow aid into Gaza, which has been under total Israeli siege for more than two months.

According to a senior Palestinian official involved in the talks, Hamas hopes the release will help catalyze a broader truce and show sincerity ahead of President Trump’s visit to the region.

President Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, confirmed the planned release and hailed it as “big news” and “a sign of sincerity,” praising the development amid rising international pressure to de-escalate the conflict.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed it had been briefed by U.S. officials on Hamas’s plan to release Alexander. Israeli leadership described the move as “a signal to the United States” and a potential gateway to deeper negotiations concerning the remaining hostages.

However, Israel has maintained its policy of negotiating with Hamas “under fire,” continuing military operations even as indirect talks proceed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that military pressure must continue until all of Israel’s war objectives are met. Within Israel, domestic pressure on Netanyahu is mounting, as many citizens accuse him of prolonging the war for political gain. Families of the hostages have been vocal in protests, demanding urgent action to secure the return of their loved ones.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the region. For 70 days, Gaza has been under a near-total blockade, with Israel cutting off all food, medicine, and humanitarian supplies. Aid organizations, including the United Nations, have condemned the siege, warning that it may constitute a war crime by weaponizing hunger. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is overseen by Hamas, more than 52,829 Palestinians have been killed since the Israeli military campaign began. Since mid-March alone, over 2,700 people have reportedly died from resumed airstrikes and ground operations. The UN has reported more than 10,000 cases of child malnutrition in Gaza since the beginning of 2025, with food prices surging by over 1,400%.

The ongoing conflict erupted after Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and abducting hundreds. The Israeli military responded with a relentless bombing campaign and ground invasion of Gaza. Since then, Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas, with military officials now planning a full-scale occupation of Gaza. Controversially, the plan also includes the forced relocation of Palestinian civilians to the south and the privatization of aid distribution — moves harshly criticized by the UN and humanitarian groups.