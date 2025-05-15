Mogadishu – Sixteen high-profile Somali political leaders, including former presidents and prime ministers, have issued a sharp rebuke of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of abandoning his constitutional mandate to serve as a neutral and unifying figure. Instead, they claim, he has chosen to deepen divisions by launching a partisan political party — the Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP).

In a joint statement released Tuesday night, the group expressed grave concern over what they called the collapse of the National Consultative Council (NCC) and the erosion of Somalia’s fragile federal system. They argued that the formation of JSP, chaired by President Mohamud, represents a dangerous consolidation of power under the guise of democratic reform.

“The country is facing an unprecedented political crisis,” the statement read. “Instead of convening a national dialogue to address pressing constitutional, electoral, and security issues, the president has opted to lead a divisive political campaign.”

The statement was signed by a coalition of former top officials, including:

Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed

Former Prime Ministers: Hassan Ali Khayre, Mohamed Hussein Rooble, Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke, and Abdi Farah Shirdon (Saacid)

As well as several other senior political figures, both from current opposition and past governments.

The opposition bloc accuses President Mohamud of:

Violating his constitutional role by openly chairing a political party while in office.

Misusing state resources to advance JSP’s political ambitions.

Undermining Somalia’s federal system through interference in regional administrations.

Fueling political instability by sidelining the NCC and rejecting consensus-building processes.

In particular, the signatories warned against interference in Jubbaland, a semi-autonomous federal state, claiming the federal government’s actions threaten its political autonomy and could ignite wider instability.

“We urge the president to cease meddling in Jubbaland’s internal affairs and to abandon actions that risk igniting national discord,” they said.

The Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP) was officially launched on Monday in Mogadishu, with President Mohamud elected as its chairman and 2026 presidential candidate. Prominent federal figures, including:

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre

Southwest State President Abdiaziz Laftagareen

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Sadia Yasin,

were appointed to senior party positions.

The party has been presented by its founders as a step toward one-person, one-vote democracy — a long-sought goal in Somalia. However, critics say the timing, structure, and leadership of the party suggest a strategic bid to consolidate power rather than promote inclusive governance.

The development has deepened political fractures within Somalia:

The Puntland regional government has expressed skepticism, viewing JSP as a power grab. Opposition leaders accuse the federal government of eroding democracy by backing regional leaders with expired mandates, particularly in Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and Southwest.

“This is not democratic reform — it’s centralized control disguised as progress,” said one former prime minister familiar with the negotiations.

As Somalia moves toward a possible electoral transition in 2026, today’s divisions raise serious questions about whether credible, inclusive elections can take place. With the NCC inactive, inter-regional tensions growing, and opposition voices sidelined, the country faces mounting political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, President Mohamud has not directly responded to the opposition’s statement, though officials close to the presidency maintain that JSP reflects a “new political vision” to unite Somalia under democratic principles. For now, the growing tension between the executive branch and former leaders signals a renewed political showdown — one that could shape Somalia’s future for years to come.