MOGADISHU, SOMALIA – In a significant political development that underscores the shifting dynamics of Somalia’s federal landscape, the leader of the newly recognized regional administration of SSC-Khaatumo, Hon. Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, has been actively engaging in a series of high-level political meetings in the capital, Mogadishu. These meetings are widely interpreted as a strategic move aimed at deepening ties between SSC-Khaatumo and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), following the administration’s official recognition during the recent National Consultative Council (NCC) summit.

Hon. Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Cali, the head of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, has emerged as a key political actor in Somalia’s evolving federal model. His meetings in Mogadishu signal a deliberate step toward integrating his regional government into the national policy framework.

The SSC-Khaatumo leader held crucial discussions with several federal officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Abdisalaan Abdi Ali. The agenda covered Somalia’s foreign policy priorities, SSC-Khaatumo’s involvement in national reconciliation, and ways to align the region with ongoing development and diplomatic initiatives. Other engagements included hosting the State Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Hon. Mohamed Abdullahi Farah, and Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Abdirahman Yusuf “Alcadaala”, as well as MPs from both the House of the People and the Upper House of Parliament.

These high-level discussions have taken place in Mogadishu, the federal capital, particularly at various government offices and at the residence of the SSC-Khaatumo leader, where informal strategy meetings were also held.

The meetings have been ongoing over the past week, following the conclusion of the May 2025 NCC summit that formally recognized SSC-Khaatumo as a legitimate federal member state.

The primary goal of these meetings is to cement SSC-Khaatumo’s place within Somalia’s federal framework, ensure equitable access to federal services, and consolidate its political legitimacy. The engagements are also focused on developing a mutually supportive relationship with key federal ministries and aligning SSC-Khaatumo with national development plans, particularly in sectors like security, energy, diplomacy, and information.

SSC-Khaatumo’s approach combines formal diplomatic outreach with grassroots political engagement. By holding direct talks with federal leaders and lawmakers, the administration is presenting itself as a cooperative and constructive partner in Somalia’s state-building process, differentiating its approach from other regions that have taken more confrontational stances in federal politics.

The SSC-Khaatumo administration represents the interests of communities in the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions — areas that have historically been contested between the self-declared Republic of Somaliland and Somalia’s federal institutions. For years, the region suffered from political marginalization and insecurity, prompting local leaders to push for a distinct federal status.

In recent months, amid increasing local mobilization and political lobbying, SSC-Khaatumo has gained significant momentum. The May 2025 NCC summit, attended by the Federal Government and most federal member states, formally recognized SSC-Khaatumo as the seventh member state of the Federal Republic of Somalia. This landmark development granted the administration access to national political processes, development programs, and international partnerships facilitated through Mogadishu.

The political overtures by SSC-Khaatumo in Mogadishu mark a turning point in Somali federalism. As the country moves closer to a one-person, one-vote electoral system and a more defined federal structure, SSC-Khaatumo’s participation could serve as a model for peaceful integration and decentralized governance.