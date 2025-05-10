NEW DELHI/AMRITSAR – Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan have taken a sharp turn after the Indian military accused Pakistan of launching a series of provocative attacks along the western border, using armed drones and other military equipment. The Indian Armed Forces described the actions as a “dangerous escalation of hostilities”, vowing strong retaliation to defend the country’s sovereignty and civilian safety.

According to a statement released by the Indian military on Saturday, several enemy drones were detected in the skies over Khasa Cantonment, a strategic military zone located in Amritsar, Punjab, near the Indo-Pakistani border.

The drones appeared around 5:00 AM local time (23:30 GMT Friday), prompting India’s air defense units to swiftly engage and neutralize the aerial threat.

“The enemy drones were immediately intercepted and destroyed by our air defense units. This blatant attempt by Pakistan to violate Indian sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable,” read the statement shared via the military’s official social media channels.

The latest drone incursions come amid rising tensions in the region, particularly following accusations from Pakistan, which recently alleged that India carried out missile strikes on three Pakistani military outposts. Islamabad vowed retaliation, fueling concerns of a new cycle of cross-border violence.

While New Delhi has not formally responded to those specific accusations, Indian military officials now suggest that Pakistan’s drone operations are a retaliatory measure—one they deem reckless and destabilizing.

India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars since their independence in 1947, with ongoing skirmishes and conflicts centered primarily around the disputed region of Kashmir. While cross-border firing and occasional drone sightings have been reported over the years, this incident marks a notable escalation, especially given the use of weaponized drones in a populated military zone.

“India will counter every enemy plot aimed at threatening its territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens,” the military added, signaling a firm stance on future provocations.

As of now, no major international power has commented on the incident. However, security analysts warn that a continued tit-for-tat escalation could destabilize regional security in South Asia—an area already grappling with geopolitical tensions, terrorism threats, and volatile borders.

Defense analysts point out that weaponized drone warfare, which allows for covert and rapid strikes, could blur traditional rules of engagement and increase the likelihood of miscalculation or unintended conflict.