Hiiran state administration declares key appointments under interim President Ali Jeyte

Ali Jeyte Osman, the interim president of the Hiiraan State administration, has appointed a number of people to his recently constituted government. Jeyte reiterated that Hiiraan would no longer acknowledge Hirshabelle’s authority.

Abdiaziz Ahmed Adow, also known as Jaburi, was appointed governor of the Hiiraan region by order of President Jeyte on Saturday. A new locality , the Upper Shabelle region was created, and Abdifatah Farah Adan was chosen to serve as its governor.

Suleiman Geddi Ibrahim has also been appointed by President Jeyte as the commander of the Dervish army under the Hiiraan State government.

The Dervish army’s deputy commander has been named as Abdullahi Mohamed Farah Biriq, and the logistics commander will be Afrah Ali Hassan Afrah Yare.

Additionally, Mohamud Mohamed Sahane has been chosen to serve as the Hiiraan state administration’s spokesperson. The Hirshabelle governance is yet to comment about these appointments.

Reportedly elected as the interim President of the Hiiraan State administration, the recently ousted governor of the Hiiraan region is still a contentious figure.

Ali Jeyte Osman, the former governor of the Hiiraan region, has been strongly opposed by members of the Hawadle community within Somalia’s Hirshabelle administration.

Ali Gudlawe Hussein, the president of Hirshabelle, orchestrated the decision, which has heightened local tensions and drawn harsh criticism from Hawadle clan members who believe it was rash and unwise.

