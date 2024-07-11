Mogadishu: Ever since the Ethiopian federal government signed a controversial agreement with the self-proclaimed independent Republic of Somaliland, in 1 st January this year; Ababa has faced criticism for

violating Somali integrity and sovereignty.

Diplomats and security experts have warned that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could provide an opportunity for Al-Shabaab, as increased patriotism is leading to the recruitment of new youth.

In a significant development, a senior official has made statements that have disappointed those hoping to see Somalia free from armed groups.

Abdi Said Muse Ali, who served as Foreign Minister under former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has claimed that Al-Shabaab is not a terrorist group and that they are the only ones who can defend

Ethiopian threats from Somalia.

In an interview with the Somali service of the BBC, Abdi Said, who was also, former National Security Adviser said that if President Hassan and his government can´t stop Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, they

should let Al-Shabaab handle it.

´´Abiy Ahmed is a radical man. If you can´t stop him, Al-Shabaab can so let them do it,´´ said Abdi Saeed.

His comments have caused a lot of anger and backlash on social media, especially since the government he was part of didn´t actively fight against Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab is considered the most powerful militant group in Africa and has been fighting in Somalia for the past 17 years.

They have also attacked other countries in the region, like Uganda and Kenya. In this case, Western governments and their allies see them as a terrorist organization.