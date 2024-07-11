The Somali National Army (SNA) and Jubbaland State forces have seized control of several strategically influential areas in the Lower Juba region.

The allied forces launched a coordinated operation, capturing the towns of Lagta Qubbi, Golhadamo, Biibi, Harboole, and Miido, which are situated between the cities of Kismayo and Afmadow. The troops advanced from the Afmadow district and the Jannaay Cabdalle area to secure these territories from the grip of the Al-Shabaab insurgents.

In addition to reclaiming these strategic locations, the security forces also successfully destroyed Al-Shabaab’s hideouts and infrastructure within the newly liberated regions.

This offensive is part of a broader campaign aimed at clearing the main road between Kismayo and Afmadow, which had previously been under the control of the militant group.

The operation also extended to the areas of Joore and Weelmaarow, where similar raids were conducted against Al-Shabaab positions.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, held a high-level meeting with the Defence Ministry leadership and top army commanders at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on the successful execution of the recent raid, underscoring the government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s presence in the region.

While the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed, the successful capture of these strategically important areas represents a significant blow to the Al-Shabaab insurgency in the Lower Jubba region.

The Somali government and regional forces have been steadily increasing their pressure on the militant group, determined to secure the country’s stability and ensure the safety of its citizens.