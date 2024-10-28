Baraawe, Somalia — Reports from the Lower Shabelle region indicate that a security lockdown has been implemented in the coastal city of Baraawe as preparations for the local council elections are underway.

The measures, aimed at ensuring the safety and integrity of the electoral process, involve restrictions on movement and the suspension of flights to the area.

In an interview with Radio Dalsan, South West State Minister of Security, Hassan Abdulqadir, explained that the lockdown is a precautionary measure designed to maintain public safety during the elections.

“The time for the local council elections in Baraawe has arrived; the city will elect a chairman and vice-chairmen as part of the decentralization of local governance in South West State,” the minister stated.

After years of civil conflict and political instability, Somalia has made significant strides toward rebuilding its political framework. The South West State, one of the federal member states, has been working to decentralize authority and empower local communities through elections.

This initiative aims to foster greater accountability, improve service delivery, and enhance citizen participation in governance.

In recent years, the region has faced challenges related to security, particularly from militant groups like al-Shabab. These challenges have underscored the need for strong local governance to address community issues and promote stability.

The electoral process in Baraawe is viewed as a vital step in restoring trust in public institutions and ensuring that local leaders are accountable to their constituents.

Minister Abdulqadir emphasized the importance of the local council elections in enhancing community participation in governance and ensuring that the voices of the residents are heard.

“We have instructed our forces to reinforce security on the roads during the election process, ensuring thorough checks on individuals entering and leaving the city,” he added.

In a further move to bolster security, the minister revealed that all flights to and from Baraawe have been temporarily suspended. However, he assured the public that air travel would resume either later today or tomorrow once the election activities conclude.

“Flights were halted due to the elections, as passengers would be involved in the electoral activities,” he explained.

This suspension is part of a broader strategy to manage the flow of people and minimize any potential security risks that may arise during the voting process.

The local community has expressed a mix of anticipation and concern regarding the elections. While many residents view the local council elections as a positive step toward improved governance, there are also apprehensions about security and the potential for unrest. Community leaders have called for peaceful conduct during the elections and urged citizens to participate actively while remaining vigilant.