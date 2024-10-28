Mogadishu, Somalia—Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre welcomed Mr. Heiko Nitzschke, the German government’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, to his office on Monday.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of both nations to enhance their longstanding relationship and cooperation across various sectors.

During their discussions, Prime Minister Barre and the Special Envoy emphasized the importance of strengthening the historical ties between Somalia and Germany.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Germany’s ongoing support and highlighted its vital role in Somalia’s journey towards stability and development.

Mr. Nitzschke congratulated Somalia on the notable progress achieved in various areas over the past two years, including debt relief efforts and its recent accession to the East African Community.

He commended the Somali government for its proactive approach to these initiatives, which he described as crucial for the country’s economic recovery and regional integration.

The Special Envoy also lauded the Somali government’s successful efforts to lift sanctions and secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

He remarked that these accomplishments not only enhance Somalia’s international standing but also reflect the country’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

In response, Prime Minister Barre extended his appreciation to the German government for its unwavering support towards the Somali people and the government’s initiatives to promote regional stability.

He noted that Germany’s assistance has been instrumental in various sectors, including security, humanitarian aid, development, health, and education.