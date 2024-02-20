Five Passengers Killed in Deadly Bombing in Mogadishu

A roadside bomb struck a passenger minibus and an auto-rickshaw in Mogadishu, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least five civilians and leaving over a dozen others wounded on Monday night, according to the police.

The Somali-based militant group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, further underscoring their ongoing threat to the region.

The explosion occurred at the SOS intersection in the Heliwaa district during the bustling evening rush hour, inflicting chaos and tragedy upon innocent civilians.

Promptly responding to the scene, security forces initiated rescue efforts to assist the injured and provide much-needed support.

Al-Shabaab, known for its brutal tactics and insurgency, has not only targeted the Somali government and security forces but has also conducted numerous attacks against civilian populations.

Earlier this month, the group carried out a series of bombings in Mogadishu’s main Bakara market, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people and leaving 19 others injured.

Tragically, these attacks specifically targeted a chain of shops selling electronics, inflicting economic damage along with human casualties.

The group, which aims to overthrow the UN-backed Somali government, has been responsible for a string of similar attacks throughout the country.

While the government has made significant strides in retaking territories previously held by al-Shabaab, the group still maintains control over certain regions.

Al-Shabaab has also extended its reach beyond Somalia’s borders, conducting acts of terrorism in neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Uganda.

The Somali government has intensified its efforts to combat al-Shabaab over the past year, working in collaboration with international partners and regional forces.

