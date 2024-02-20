Former NISA Officer Sentenced to Death for Murder by Mogadishu Military Court

A former officer attached to the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), Badri Abdirahman Kaahin, has been sentenced to death by a military court in Mogadishu.

The Military Court of First Instance delivered the verdict on Tuesday morning, finding Kaahin guilty of the murder of Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed along Hosh Road in Mogadishu’s Dharkenley District on November 21, 2023.

During the trial, Military Judge Major Mohamed Abdi Mu’min declared that the court had established, beyond reasonable doubt, that constable Kaahin was responsible for the heinous crime of killing the deceased.

The court’s ruling underscores the seriousness of the offense and the commitment to upholding justice in Somalia.

The case of Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed’s murder had drawn significant attention, highlighting the need for accountability and the rule of law within the country’s security forces.

The sentencing of a former officer for such a crime sends a strong message that unlawful actions will not go unpunished, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and rights of its citizens.

