UN Security Council Commends Somalia’s Progress in Key Priorities

The United Nations Security Council convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the progress made by the Federal Government of Somalia in implementing its diverse priorities, encompassing development, security, women’s empowerment, and addressing humanitarian needs within the country.

During the meeting, Catriona Liang, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, highlighted the “solid progress” achieved by the Federal Government in recent months regarding its priorities. Liang reiterated the UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message, emphasizing the Security Council’s commitment to respecting Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity, while urging all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue and refrain from actions or rhetoric that could escalate tensions.

Regarding constitutional reforms, Liang called upon all concerned parties in Somalia to embrace the spirit of compromise and finalize the process. Highlighting the significance of an agreed constitution, she emphasized that Somalia’s vulnerability to recurring crises persists without a clear set of rules to facilitate resolutions.

Liang provided an update on women’s participation in Somalia, acknowledging continued efforts with the government, women in the Federal Parliament, and civil society to advance the implementation of the 30% women’s quota. However, she recognized that women’s political participation and representation remain significant challenges, requiring further attention.

The Special Representative also shared positive developments in newly recovered areas regarding stabilization efforts. Progress has been observed in the areas of rule of law, governance, reconciliation, and the provision of basic services. The UN has been actively deploying joint programmatic efforts in these areas to support ongoing stabilization processes.

Liang underscored the dire humanitarian crisis in Somalia, emphasizing that the situation remains critical. The 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan will require $1.6 billion to meet the needs of the country’s most vulnerable, estimated at 5.2 million people. However, this represents a 37% reduction compared to 2023, aligned with a new approach aimed at targeted and prioritized humanitarian responses due to global funding constraints.

The comprehensive discussion at the UN Security Council meeting highlighted Somalia’s progress in various areas while acknowledging the challenges that persist in constitutional reforms, women’s participation, and addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The commitment of the international community, as demonstrated by the meeting, underscores the importance of supporting Somalia’s journey towards stability, development, and empowerment.

