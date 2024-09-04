Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – September 4, 2024 – Omar Faruk Osman Nur, President of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ), has issued a powerful call to action for the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) to enhance protections for journalists across the continent.

Speaking via video conference on Monday, Nur emphasized the escalating dangers faced by journalists, particularly in conflict zones, and urged immediate measures to ensure their safety.

In his address, Nur expressed deep concern about the perilous conditions under which many African journalists operate.

He highlighted how violent non-state actors and restrictive laws contribute to a climate of fear, significantly impacting the freedom and safety of journalists.

“Journalists in Africa are operating in increasingly perilous environments, where violent non-state actors and restrictive laws create a climate of fear,” Nur stated.

The FAJ president warned that these harsh conditions are forcing many journalists into self-censorship, exile, or even abandoning their profession, thereby undermining the public’s right to information.

This troubling trend is a direct consequence of the severe threats facing the profession.

“These threats create a chilling effect, forcing many journalists into self-censorship, exile, or to abandon their profession altogether,” Nur said, underscoring the urgent need for protective measures.

Nur also drew attention to the unique challenges faced by female journalists. He pointed out that women in journalism encounter gender-specific threats, including online harassment, threats of rape, and other forms of violence.