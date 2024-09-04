Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – In a surprising move that has raised concerns among travellers and analysts alike, Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday that it will suspend all flights to and from Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, effective September 3.

The airline cited “difficult operating conditions” as the primary reason for the abrupt suspension, though specifics have not been provided.

The suspension of flights marks a significant turn of events in the fragile air links between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Air connectivity between the two countries was reestablished in July 2018 after a 20-year hiatus, following a peace agreement that ended decades of conflict between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

This resumption was seen as a pivotal step toward improving relations and fostering regional cooperation.

Ethiopian Airlines disclosed on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that it would halt its flights to Asmara from September 3, 2024. The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to its customers and stated that the suspension was due to “very difficult operating conditions” in Eritrea.

Earlier in July 2024, Ethiopian Airlines had reported that Eritrea had suspended its flights to Ethiopia, effective September 30, 2024. The Eritrean authorities did not disclose the reason for this decision.

Despite the suspension of direct flights, Ethiopian Airlines’ official website still offers indirect flight options to Asmara beyond September 3. Travellers may need to consider alternative routes or connecting flights to reach their destination.

The Eritrean government, known for its diplomatic isolation and stringent control over media, has not publicly commented on the latest developments. The lack of official response adds to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

The suspension of flights has stirred concerns among travellers and stakeholders who had previously welcomed the restoration of air links between the two countries. The disruption could affect business, humanitarian aid, and personal travel between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest airline by fleet size and passenger traffic, has been a key player in facilitating connectivity within the Horn of Africa.