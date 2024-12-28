Addis Ababa (KAAB TV) – The United Nations Security Council officially approved the new African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) last night, which will replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) that is set to end this year.

Additionally, Ethiopian forces who were previously part of the soon-to-be concluded ATMIS mission, but have been excluded from the new AUSSOM mission, a decision that Ethiopia has expressed significant disappointment over.

A representative from the Ethiopian government expressed their dissatisfaction with the exclusion of Ethiopian forces from the new mission.

The representative emphasized that Ethiopian troops are crucial for stabilizing neighboring Somalia.

The representative pointed out that the Al-Shabaab group is expanding its presence across the country, reaching coastal areas of Somalia, and if left unchecked, this could eventually allow the group to disrupt international maritime routes.

“We are now at a critical stage. The international community has invested significantly in Somalia, and we cannot afford to lose the gains made. Ethiopia will continue the sacrifice it has made for Somalia—Ethiopia will continue its operations beyond ATMIS… Ethiopia will maintain its cooperation with the Federal Government of Somalia. However, there are third parties seeking to destabilize the region, and they must be told to stop their actions,” said the representative, speaking on behalf of Ethiopia.

Nevertheless, Ethiopia had previously warned about being excluded from the new mission, and there are currently Ethiopian troops in parts of the country that are not part of ATMIS but have entered the country illegally. It is likely that these troops will remain in thecountry.