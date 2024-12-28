The United Nations Security Council has approved a plan to create new troops from the African Union, which are expected to begin operations against the Al-Shabaab group in January 2025.

Somali government said Ethiopian military will not be part of the new peacekeeping forces.

These troops will replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31st.

The resolution, prepared by the United Kingdom, was approved by 14 members of the Security Council, while the United States abstained due to concerns over funding.

The new AUSSOM forces will include up to 12,626 personnel, consisting of military and 1,040 police officers.

African Union members are authorized to maintain these forces until June 30, 2025, by which time all ATMIS personnel will be replaced and transferred to AUSSOM.